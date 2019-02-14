Trump to speak out on ‘dangers of socialism,’ as Dems warm to policies

President Trump is expected to warn of “the dangers of socialism” in a speech he plans to deliver next week in support of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The White House on Thursday said that the president would travel to Florida International University in Miami to speak out against disputed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government and policies. The U.S. and numerous allies have joined to recognize Guaido as Venezuela’s leader, as Maduro clings to power.

But the speech also has domestic political implications, coming as high-profile Democratic lawmakers, including 2020 presidential candidates, have rallied behind big-government policies, like the Green New Deal, that critics warn represent a drift toward socialism.

A new Fox News Poll gauging support for capitalism versus socialism revealed that capitalism was preferred among all those polled. Yet more Democrats (43 percent) had a favorable view of socialism than an unfavorable view (39 percent). According to the poll, 50 percent of self-identified liberals, 43 percent of Clinton voters, and 36 percent of people under the age of 30 had a favorable view of socialism.

The results of the poll were consistent with other recent polling results. In August, a Gallup poll revealed that 57 percent of Democrats said they held a positive view of socialism, compared with just 47 percent who support capitalism.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.