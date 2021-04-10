Trump to rally GOP at Mar-a-lago and preview pathway for Republican victories

Former President Trump will address a major Republican National Committee gathering Saturday night where he's expected to say that if Republicans stick to an "America First" agenda the GOP will win back Congress in 2022 and take back the White House in 2024.

In his keynote address to GOP donors at his Mar-a-lago resort, the former president is expected to lay into President Biden on issues like cancel culture, proposed gun restrictions and especially for the record-breaking surge of migrants crossing the southern border.

Immigration, Trump is expected to say, is a winning issue for Republicans to plot their return to power.

GAETZ LINKS BATTLE AGAINST SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS TO 'MILLIONS' WHO FEEL 'TARGETED' OVER THEIR BELIEFS

"Illegal Border crossings are now higher than at any point since 2006," Trump says in a draft copy of his speech obtained by Fox News. "On this issue alone, we can win the House, the Senate, and the White House.

"It is one of the greatest self-inflicted disasters anywhere in the world. By putting radical open borders liberal Kamala Harris in charge of border security, Joe Biden sent a resounding message to every migrant on earth that America’s borders are now wide open for trespassing."

Trump is expected to spend a lot of time talking about his accomplishments, doubling down on his America First vision and a commitment to the Republican Party.

"I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House and we are going to reclaim the Senate--and then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House," Trump says in the prepared remarks provided to Fox News.

Trump is expected to accuse Biden of putting "America Last," sowing cancel culture wars and not delivering on his promise to unite the country.

IMPOSTER WHITE HOUSE REPORTER INFILTRATES JEN PSAKI PRESS BRIEFINGS: REPORT

In his draft speech, Trump rails against "ridiculous woke" corporations and accuses Biden of leading Delta, Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball to punish the state of Georgia for the new voting law.

Trump also implies that Biden is trying to hide from the American people by failing to deliver a Joint Address to Congress within his first weeks in office, which is typical for American presidents.

"The Fake News doesn’t want to say it, but Joe Biden doesn’t have the energy, the capacity, or the stamina to give that speech and face the American people," Trump says in the prepared remarks.

PELOSI SAYS BIDEN'S JOINT SESSION OF CONGRESS IN THE HANDS OF THE CAPITOL ATTENDING PHYSICIAN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said Biden's speech before lawmakers is contingent on coronavirus capacity concerns at the Capitol and medical officials will be determining the scope of the yet-to-be-scheduled event.

Though he failed to win a second term in office, Trump still holds a level of power over the Republican Party as he ponders another run for office in 2024, builds up his fundraising machine and has positioned his Mar-a-lago resort as a home base for GOP gatherings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, stressed to Fox News that Trump remains at the heart of the Republican Party.

"Saturday’s speech will be welcomed words to the Republican donors visiting Mar-a-Lago to hear directly from President Trump," Miller said. "Palm Beach is the new political power center, and President Trump is the Republican Party’s best messenger."