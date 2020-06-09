Trump to announce executive, legislative actions on police reform: sources

President Trump will soon have a list of police reform proposals that can be accomplished through a combination of executive and legislative action -- and that effort could have some crossover with Democratic proposals, multiple sources told Fox News on Tuesday.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is taking the lead on the legislative side, Fox News is told. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and domestic policy adviser Ja'Ron Smith are on Capitol Hill meeting with Scott.

The potential executive actions would be taken at the Justice Department, and would be executed in conjunction with law enforcement and community leaders.

BARR TELLS FNC 'FOCUSED' ANTIFA PROBES UNDERWAY, SLAMS EFFORTS TO DEFUND POLICE

The priority of the proposals will be on putting in place protections for communities, but not tying the hands of the police, Fox News is told.

Trump met with law enforcement leaders who gave him some proposals for possible reforms on Monday, in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Four ex-officers have been charged in Floyd's death, which touched off nationwide protests, looting, and violence, including the burning of the St. John's Church just steps from the White House.

White House officials also responded to criticisms that Trump should deliver a national address concerning police reforms. White House officials tell Fox News that it's Trump’s position that “actions speak louder than words” and that he has spent the time working up policy rather than writing speeches.

A timeline is not yet available concerning the proposals, but an announcement later this week is on the table.

Speaking to Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday, Attorney General Bill Barr indicated that the federal government should help set standards that abolish the use of police chokeholds and similar techniques. After kneeling for several minutes, top Democrats on Monday introduced a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, which includes a limitation on police officers' qualified immunity to certain forms of lawsuits for misconduct on the job.

Critics say qualified immunity, a judge-made doctrine, is necessary to protect police from complaints that would punish officers for reasonably executing their duties in stressful situations, or complaints intended to harass officers. Democrats charge, however, that qualified immunity is a shield for bad behavior and has enabled a culture of misconduct.

The “Justice in Policing Act of 2020” would also establish a registry of police misconduct, and would specifically allow officers to be punished for violating constitutional rights "knowingly or with reckless disregard.” The federal standard currently requires that officers “willfully" violate constitutional rights to face prosecution -- a significantly higher standard of proof.

Further, the federal standard for use of force would change from “reasonableness” to situations where it is “necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury.”

However, Trump, Barr, and a slew of Republican attorneys general have made clear they oppose Democrats' efforts to defund police departments. On Monday, the president of Minneapolis' City Council told CNN that people worried about having no one to call during a home invasion were speaking from a "place of privilege." Those comments drew widespread backlash.

Joe Biden, Trump's chief rival for the presidency, has said through a spokesperson that he does not support defunding the police. However, the former vice president wrote in an op-ed that he would create a "national police oversight commission within 100 days of taking office."

Should police be defunded, Barr told Baier, "You would have increases in vigilantism and increases in chaos in the city." Barr added it's "been shown" that more killings would result.

Research by Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. has determined that when police pull out of communities, black deaths tend to increase. Frey also found no evidence of racial bias in police shootings.

And, Zaid Jilani wrote in The Guardian that Baltimore saw a brutal rise in murders after police pulled back there.

“We saw the police department arrest less during a period of high crime,” the Rev. Kinji Scott, a community activist "who lost a brother and a cousin to homicides in other cities," told Jilani. “So what happened is you have a community of emboldened criminals.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.