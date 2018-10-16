Trump threatens to cut aid from Honduras as new migrant caravan nears US

President Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. has “strongly informed” the president of Honduras that the administration will cut aid to the country if a new migrant caravan heading to the U.S. is not stopped.

“The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!” he tweeted.

The caravan, consisting of approximately 1,600-2,000 migrants, crossed into Guatemala on Monday as it makes the trek towards the U.S. border. Reuters reported that as many as 3,000 migrants crossed into Guatemala.

The Associated Press reported that the caravan was met at the border by approximately 100 Guatemalan police officers as they chanted “Yes, we can.”

Outnumbered, the police did nothing to stop the caravan walking into Guatemalan territory after a two-hour standoff. Officers later set up a roadblock outside the city of Esquipulas. After another hours-long standoff, with officers telling them to go back to the border, the police eventually let them pass.

The caravan, which departed from San Pedro Sula in Honduras, is the second such caravan this year about which Trump has warned Latin American leaders. In April, he also threatened to withdraw aid from countries -- including Honduras -- that allowed a caravan of migrants through.

“Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES,” he tweeted. “Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime!”

Trump also deployed the National Guard to the border and used the caravan as an impetus to push Congress to support his immigration reforms -- including a closing of immigration loopholes and the building of a wall at the southern border. That caravan was eventually broken up in Mexico amid pressure from Mexican authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.