Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Trump tells child at Easter Egg Roll the wall is ‘being built now’

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas | Fox News
close
Trump discusses border wall with child at Easter Egg Roll: 'It's being built now'Video

Trump discusses border wall with child at Easter Egg Roll: 'It's being built now'

Raw video: President Trump tells a child the border wall is 'being built now' while signing cards at the annual Easter Egg Roll event at the White House.

President Trump assured a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday that the long-promised wall is being built on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Oh, it’s happening,” Trump told the child on the South Lawn of the White House, after the child apparently urged the president to "keep building" it. “It’s being built now.”

A LOOK AT THE STATE OF THE WALL ON THE US-MEXICO BORDER

Trump made the comments after stopping by to talk with children who were coloring cards for service members.

“Can you believe that? He’s going to be a conservative some day!” Trump said.

President Donald Trump, joined by the Easter Bunny, sings the national anthem with a member of the "The President's Own," United States Marine Band, from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump, joined by the Easter Bunny, sings the national anthem with a member of the "The President's Own," United States Marine Band, from the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 22, 2019, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW MEXICO MILITIA DETAINS MIGRANTS AT GUNPOINT UNTIL BORDER PATROL ARRIVES

Trump has vowed since running for president to build a border wall to deter illegal immigration. He has struggled to secure funding from Congress to build new walls, though existing fencing on the border has been replaced during his presidency.

Earlier this year, Trump declared a national emergency to free up billions to use for the wall, though the plan has been targeted in lawsuits by critics.

Alex Pappas is a politics reporter at FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlexPappas.