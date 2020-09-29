Eric Trump rips ‘coordinated’ tax report: NYT is ‘carrying Joe Biden’s water’

Ahead of Tuesday night's first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, Eric Trump praised his father and criticized the New York Times report on taxes as well as the Democratic candidate's record on "Fox & Friends."

"The guy's the Energizer Bunny," Eric Trump said after getting a call from his father at 6:15 a.m. "He's going to do a phenomenal, phenomenal job tonight. He has a great record to tout.

"What he has done over the last four years, I don't think anybody in political history has ever accomplished more than my father has despite the constant headwinds, despite the constant battery and nonsense and attacks and slander and everything else they do to him every day," he added. "I've never been more proud of the guy in my life, honestly. He's a total inspiration to me as a son."

The Trump Organization executive vice president said there was a "ton" of inaccuracies in the New York Times' lengthy Sunday report on Trump's taxes, calling it "nonsense."

"First of all, my father pays a fortune in taxes. Let's get that straight," he said.

"These attacks against my father in the final stretches and how coordinated they are and the fact that Joe Biden had a commercial ready to go on that story talking about $750 one hour after the article came out, that tells you everything you need to know," Eric Trump said. "These guys are carrying Joe Biden's water."

The president's son claimed someone at the IRS leaked the documents to the Times, pointing to previous IRS corruption under the Obama administration's targeting of conservative groups in 2013 and 2014.

"You better believe ... that every single day between now and election they will have another quote-unquote October surprise," he said. "They try and discredit my father. First of all, we've got a great company. We are one of the lowest debt real estate companies. We've got the best assets in the world. The fact that they try and discredit what this man has built before politics is incredible. I mean, any person in the world would envy to be in Donald Trump's shoes. He truly is the American dream."

Trump contrasted what his father has done, investing tens of billions of dollars in the country, building some of the biggest buildings, employing tens of thousands of people – conveniently ignored by the NYT report – while "Joe Biden has been leeching off of the federal government his entire adult life."

"The guy has never had a real job that hasn't been taxpayer-funded ever. Joe Biden has created one job. Do you know what that was? Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden made an absolute fortune," he said referring to the Burisma report.

Eric Trump said the media will not be able to help Biden during the debate tonight.