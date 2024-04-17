Former AG Barr rips 'political' Trump hush money case, says 'real threat' to democracy is progressive left

Former Attorney General Bill Barr slammed New York prosecutors for the "obviously political" Trump hush money case, calling it an "abomination" as jury selection continues in the landmark trial.

Barr, who led the Department of Justice under former President Trump, argued the case signals what the real threat to democracy is in his opinion – the "excesses of the progressive left."

"This case is an abomination," Barr said during "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday. "It's obviously political. Seven years after he pays hush money to try to come up with this case. It's also, as you say, it's not only far-fetched… they're trying to predicate it on a federal crime which wasn't prosecuted."

"And they're wrong about it. This was not a campaign contribution. They're just wrong on the law," he continued. "But to me, this shows that the real threat to liberty, the real threat to our system, are the excesses of the progressive left… They're perverting the system of justice, and… that's where the danger lies. The corruption and subversion of our institutions by the left."

Jury selection will resume in the former president's criminal trial in Manhattan on Thursday. Seven New Yorkers have been selected so far to serve in the historical case.

Trump blasted the trial and charges against him, saying it is "rigged," "all politics," and "coming out of the [Biden] White House," while addressing supporters outside an Upper Manhattan bodega on Tuesday.

"It makes me campaign locally, and that's okay," Trump said. "We're doing better now than we've ever done, so I think it's having a reverse effect."

"We're going to come in – Number one, you have to stop crime and we're going to let the police do their job. They have to be given back their authority. They have to be able to do their job," Trump said. "And we're going to come into New York. We're making a big play for New York, other cities, too. But this city, I love this city."

The former president has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree relating to alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels during his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

He has been ordered to attend the court proceedings every day of the trial. Judge Juan Merchan told Trump that if he fails to be present, a warrant will be issued for his arrest. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also threatened to hold him in contempt over alleged gag order violations, even threatening jail time.

Despite the contentious relationship between Barr and Trump, the former attorney general said he would support the Republican ticket when he votes in November.

"Given two bad choices, I think it's my duty to pick the person I think would do the least harm to the country, and in my mind... I will vote the Republican ticket," Barr said.

"I think the real danger to the country, the real danger to democracy, as I say, is the progressive agenda.... and I said, Trump may be playing Russian roulette, but continuation of the Biden administration is national suicide, in my opinion."

