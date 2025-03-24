Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Donald Trump

Trump taps personal lawyer for top role at DOJ

President Donald Trump announced the promotion for Alina Habba on social media Monday

By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published
close
Pam Bondi vows Justice Department will be independent during Senate confirmation hearing Video

Pam Bondi vows Justice Department will be independent during Senate confirmation hearing

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and attorney general nominee Pam Bondi go back and forth during a Senate confirmation hearing as lawmakers decide whether to support her.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has installed his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, to serve as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey – the latest in a long list of former attorneys for Trump whom he has tapped for senior roles at the Department of Justice.

Trump said on Truth Social Monday that he has tapped Habba, his current White House counsel, to replace outgoing acting U.S. attorney, John Giordano, whom he said would be serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Namibia. 

Both promotions were announced by Trump Monday on social media. 

In the post, Trump praised Habba as someone who "will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career," and said she will "fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey."

JUDGES V TRUMP: HERE ARE THE KEY COURT BATTLES HALTING THE WHITE HOUSE AGENDA

Counselor to the President Donald Trump Alina Habba, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in 2025. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Counselor to President Donald Trump, Alina Habba, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, in 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Additionally, John Giordano, who has done a terrific job as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, will now be nominated as the new Ambassador to Namibia!" Trump said, before congratulating them both.

Giordano, for his part, was installed as acting U.S. attorney for the district less than a month ago by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

Trump did not elaborate on his reasons for the somewhat abrupt personnel changes, and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News's request for comment.

However, his decision to tap Habba, a longtime ally who previously served as a legal spokesperson for both Trump and his presidential super PAC, MAGA, Inc., comes as the president has moved to install or promote a long list of loyalists to senior law enforcement positions in his second White House term.

WHO IS ALINA HABBA? TRUMP'S FIERCE LEGAL DEFENDER PICKED TO SERVE AS COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT

Then-former President Donald Trump’s then-personal attorneys, Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and John Lauro depart federal court in Washington, D.C. in 2024. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

From left to right, then-former President Donald Trump’s then-personal attorneys, Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and John Lauro, depart federal court in Washington, D.C., in 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three of the top prosecutors Trump has promoted to head up the Justice Department – U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Emil Bove – have each represented the president in a personal capacity prior to his reelection in 2024, prompting criticism from some Democrats over the potential politicization of the department.

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

More from Politics