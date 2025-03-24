Trump taps personal lawyer for top role at DOJ

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has installed his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, to serve as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey – the latest in a long list of former attorneys for Trump whom he has tapped for senior roles at the Department of Justice.

Trump said on Truth Social Monday that he has tapped Habba, his current White House counsel, to replace outgoing acting U.S. attorney, John Giordano, whom he said would be serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Namibia.

Both promotions were announced by Trump Monday on social media.

In the post, Trump praised Habba as someone who "will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career," and said she will "fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey."

"Additionally, John Giordano, who has done a terrific job as the interim U.S. Attorney in New Jersey, will now be nominated as the new Ambassador to Namibia!" Trump said, before congratulating them both.

Giordano, for his part, was installed as acting U.S. attorney for the district less than a month ago by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump did not elaborate on his reasons for the somewhat abrupt personnel changes, and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News's request for comment.

However, his decision to tap Habba, a longtime ally who previously served as a legal spokesperson for both Trump and his presidential super PAC, MAGA, Inc., comes as the president has moved to install or promote a long list of loyalists to senior law enforcement positions in his second White House term.

Three of the top prosecutors Trump has promoted to head up the Justice Department – U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Emil Bove – have each represented the president in a personal capacity prior to his reelection in 2024, prompting criticism from some Democrats over the potential politicization of the department.