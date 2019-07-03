Trump surrogate: Bernie Sanders won't win but Dems have adopted his 'extreme' positions

Has Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., lost the nomination but won the war of ideas within the Democratic Party?

Trump 2020 surrogate Jack Kingston says yes. He is convinced the Democratic presidential candidate's chances are slim, but that the party has adopted his liberal agenda.

BIDEN'S LEAD NARROWS AFTER POOR DEBATE SHOWING

"I think he's politically a dead man walking," Kingston said Wednesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

Sanders has dropped in the polls following last week's debates.

A Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday shows Sanders slipping six points to 13 percent.

Sanders’ only has 9 percent support in a USA Today/Suffolk University survey, a drop of seven percentage points from the previous live telephone operator poll in Iowa – a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey conducted in early June.

NEW POST-DEBATE POLLS INDICATE BIDEN'S LEAD OVER RIVALS SHRINKING

Kingston, a former Georgia congressman, noted that while he thinks Sanders won't be the Democratic nominee, his stamp on the party is undeniable.

"I don't think he has a shot at being the nominee anymore, but whether he is or not, he's won the debate because if you look at the top Democrat positions of health care, abortion, climate change, immigration and the economy, all of them have really adopted his positions, which is the extreme left wing. Whether it's open borders and free health care for illegal aliens, or if it's live-birth abortions or Medicare-for-all, socialized medicine, Bernie Sanders set that agenda," Kingston said.

He said Democratic Party voters are looking for the new version of Sanders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What happens is people look for the new and shiny object. In this case, the new messenger, whether it's Mayor Pete [Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind.] or Kamala Harris [senator from California]. Politics is unfortunately in many cases about the new shiny object and Bernie is not that player anymore," Kingston said.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.