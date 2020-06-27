Trump supporters in NY take part in 'TrumpStock' boat parade

Trump supporters in New York brushed aside rain to take part in a “TrumpStock” boat parade on Saturday to show their support of the incumbent president in the Empire State.

The event in Long Island went ahead despite a spate of summer showers that swept through the state. Video posted online by Daily Caller reporter Stephanie Hamill and others shows dozens of boats traveling down the parade route, waving flags with “Trump 2020” and “No More Bulls--t.” Others sported U.S. flags on their vessels.

According to Patch, two separate parade routes in Patchogue and Massapequa were planned to eventually meet at the Robert Moses bridge. Boat charters were available for people who don’t have their own boat.

Those who attended were asked to obey both maritime law and social distancing precautions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the outlet reported.

The event comes as in-person campaign events and rallies are beginning to get rescheduled after the lockdowns due to the coronavirus crisis.

Trump last week held a rally in Tulsa, Okla., among other appearances, and has more planned. On Saturday, it was announced that Vice President Pence had postponed upcoming events in Arizona and Florida due to spikes of coronavirus cases in those states.