Trump supporters flood hotline for Iowa precinct chairs, adding to the confusion: report

Supporters for President Trump flooded the hotline used by Iowa precinct chairs in the hours after Monday night's caucus disaster shortly after photos of the caucus documents with the number were posted online, a report said.

Technical problems were blamed for an unprecedented delay from the contest. The Iowa Democratic Party has faced bipartisan backlash and has seen calls for a change to the entire primary process.

Ken Sagar, a Democratic central committee member in the state, told a conference call Wednesday that on the night of the caucus, Trump backers were calling in to voice their support for the president, Bloomberg reported. Sagar was reportedly one of the people answering the calls.

The report was based on two participants from the conference call that was between IDP staff and the party's governing body. Sagar did not comment for the report. He did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. The IDP did not confirm that Trump supporters were to blame for adding to the confusion when reached by Bloomberg and did not respond to an email from Fox News.

As of Wednesday night, Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Ind., mayor, led the Iowa race with 26.2 percent of delegates over the 26.1 percent in favor of Sanders, according to numbers released by the IDP.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailed with 18.2 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden was hovering in fourth with 15.8 percent, with 97 percent of the precincts reporting.

Monday’s debacle invited fresh criticism about Iowa caucuses, a complicated set of political meetings staged in a state that is whiter and older than the Democratic Party in general. Many questioned anew whether it was a quaint political tradition whose time had passed.

"I think Iowa is a dumpster fire," said Dick Harpootlian, a South Carolina state senator and longtime Biden supporter, who served as an Iowa precinct captain for Biden on Monday.

Fox News' Louis Casiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report