Trump suggests shooting shoplifters during California GOP speech

Former President Trump said he would use "federal law enforcement assets" to prevent shoplifting and theft during a California GOP speech on Friday.

Trump addressed the California GOP during a Friday luncheon where he discussed ideas to restore law and order in Golden State cities like Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Trump said that if elected, he would do everything in his power — "including sending as many federal assets as required to restore safety and peace" — for cities that have seen what he called a breakdown of law and order.

"We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft," Trump said. "Very simply, if you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store. Shot!"

The former president also said "we have the greatest law enforcement in the world" and that they "know what to do, but they aren't allowed to do anything because of incompetent politicians."

"The word that ‘they shoot you’ will get out within minutes, and our nation within one day will be an entirely different place," Trump said.

"There must be retribution for theft, and destruction, and the ruination of our country," he added.

Trump's comments come as the former president runs to take the Republican presidential nomination in a robust field of candidates. Trump holds a commanding lead in early GOP primary polls.

The former president's speech in California came after the second GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Trump did not participate in Wednesday's second debate while seven of his challengers took the stage looking to close the gap on the former president.

Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley trailing in most early GOP primary polls.

Fox News Digital's Thomas Phippen contributed reporting.