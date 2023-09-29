Expand / Collapse search
Trump suggests shooting shoplifters during California GOP speech

'There must be retribution for theft,' Trump said

Houston Keene By Houston Keene Fox News
Published
Former President Trump said he would use "federal law enforcement assets" to prevent theft during a California speech

Former President Trump said he would use "federal law enforcement assets" to prevent shoplifting and theft during a California GOP speech on Friday.

Trump addressed the California GOP during a Friday luncheon where he discussed ideas to restore law and order in Golden State cities like Oakland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Trump said that if elected, he would do everything in his power — "including sending as many federal assets as required to restore safety and peace" — for cities that have seen what he called a breakdown of law and order.

"We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft," Trump said. "Very simply, if you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store. Shot!"

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump appeared to suggest federal agents shoot shoplifters during his California GOP speech on Friday. (Sam Wolfe for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The former president also said "we have the greatest law enforcement in the world" and that they "know what to do, but they aren't allowed to do anything because of incompetent politicians."

"The word that ‘they shoot you’ will get out within minutes, and our nation within one day will be an entirely different place," Trump said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A chain with padlocks secures freezer doors at a Walgreens store on July 18, 2023 in San Francisco, California. A San Francisco Walgreens store has locked its freezers with chains and padlocks to thwart shoplifters that have been hitting the store on a regular basis and stealing frozen pizzas and ice cream.

A chain with padlocks secures freezer doors at a Walgreens store on July 18, 2023 in San Francisco, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"There must be retribution for theft, and destruction, and the ruination of our country," he added.

Trump's comments come as the former president runs to take the Republican presidential nomination in a robust field of candidates. Trump holds a commanding lead in early GOP primary polls.

The former president's speech in California came after the second GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. 

Trump did not participate in Wednesday's second debate while seven of his challengers took the stage looking to close the gap on the former president.

Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley trailing in most early GOP primary polls.

Fox News Digital's Thomas Phippen contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

