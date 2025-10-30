Trump strikes again with viral candy move during first Halloween back at White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and the first lady handed out candy at the White House Thursday evening, during which Trump repeated his viral candy move that had folks both amused and confused in 2019.

The White House holds an annual trick-or-treat event for kids, which included a viral off-script moment from the president that left some laughing and others poking fun at the president in 2019.

Trump, instead of putting candy in a child's bag, who was dressed up as a minion from the Disney movie "Despicable Me," put it on the kid's head. Melania, following her husband's lead, did so as well.

VIRAL COMEDIAN BRINGS TRUMP, OBAMA IMPRESSIONS TO FOX & FRIENDS

The viral moment was then repeated by Trump on Thursday as a child dressed as the popular DJ Marshmello, with his signature rectangular marshmallow helmet, walked up to the president and first lady. As the child held out his bag, Trump moved to place a giant candy bar on top of the kid's helmet.

The kid, seemingly confused, lifted his head back to see what Trump was doing, but eventually caught on and walked off with the candy bar on his head as Trump and the first lady smiled and watched. Melanie, however, did not follow her husband's lead this time around.

The move stirred a reaction on social media, with many calling it a recreation of the viral moment from 2019.

TRUMP HIT IN THE FACE WITH MICROPHONE, QUIPS OPERATOR ‘BECAME A BIG STORY’

"PART TWO: President Trump just put a candy bar on a trick-or-treaters head AGAIN," conservative commentator Benny Johnson said on X alongside a laughing emoji.

"NO WAY! President Trump just put a candy bar on some kid's head dressed as a marshmallow at the White House Halloween Party and made him balance it while waddling off," added one of Johnson's producers, Danny De Urbina. "He knows the meme. Gangster."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Visitors at the Thursday White House event commemorating Halloween included parents and children of military and law enforcement personnel, as well as foster and adoptive families. The families of various White House staff were also present.