Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump says 'there's something wrong' with top Democrat he's known 'a long time'

Schumer threatening to block Trump's DOJ appointees over jumbo jet gift from Qatar's royal family

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Trump arrives at the Qatar Royal Court Video

Trump arrives at the Qatar Royal Court

President Donald Trump is greeted by Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Qatar Royal Court. 

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has "lost his confidence" and suggested that "there’s something wrong" with the New York Democrat.

Trump made the remarks while traveling to Qatar for the second leg of his Middle East trip when reporters aboard Air Force One asked about Schumer’s threats to block the president’s Justice Department political appointees until the senator gets answers about a jumbo jet gift from Qatar's royal family.

"Schumer is Schumer," Trump said. "You know, he's become a Palestinian. Something wrong with him? I don't know, I've known him a long time and there's something wrong. He's lost his confidence, totally. And there's something wrong with him. I don't know what it is with Schumer."

Schumer called the Qatari gift a "grave national security threat" on the Senate floor on Tuesday. 

ALLIES TURN ON PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR ACCEPTING LUXURY JET FROM QATAR 

President Donald Trump wearing a red tie stands while he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"News of the Qatari government gifting Donald Trump a $400 million private jet to use as Air Force One is so corrupt that even Putin would give a double take. This is not just naked corruption, it is also a grave national security threat," the top Democrat said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Schumer blasted Trump over the Qatari gift while speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images, File)

"So, in light of the deeply troubling news of a possible Qatari-funded Air Force One, and the reports that the Attorney General personally signed off on this clearly unethical deal, I am announcing a hold on all DOJ political nominees, until we get more answers," he added. 

TRUMP DEFENDS QATAR JUMBO JET OFFER AS TROUBLED BOEING FAILS TO DELIVER NEW AIR FORCE ONE FLEET 

Trump has defended the U.S. preparing to accept a jumbo jet gift from Qatar's royal family to serve as a temporary Air Force One as Boeing failed to roll out a new Air Force One fleet in a timely manner.  

Trump/Air Force One split

President Trump's decision to accept a $400 million plane from Qatar has raised concerns. (Getty Images | iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're very disappointed that it's taking Boeing so long to build a new Air Force One," Trump said Monday morning. "You know, we have an Air Force One that's 40 years old. And if you take a look at that, compared to the new plane of the equivalent, you know, stature at the time, it's not even the same ballgame."  

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.