Trump says 'I wouldn't stop him' if Fed chair Powell resigned

Before leaving for the G-7 in France late Friday night, President Trump told reporters that he wasn’t happy with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, saying that he didn’t think Powell was doing a very good job.

“Do I want him to resign?” Trump said in response to a reporter's question. “Let me put it this way: If he did I wouldn’t stop him.”

Trump blamed Powell for volatility in the markets and told reporters that the administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods were working out well for the United States. He added that U.S. businesses in China are “hereby ordered” to return to the United States.

During the wide-ranging news conference, the president also touched on controversies from earlier in the week.

Trump said he had a "great conversation" by phone with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Days earlier, the president canceled a planned visit to Denmark after Frederiksen said it was “absurd” that Trump might consider trying to buy Greenland, an autonomous Danish region. Trump had said the PM's comments were “nasty,” but called her a “wonderful woman” Friday.

The president also balked when reporters asked him about claiming this week that he was the "chosen person" on trade with China. “You know exactly what I mean,” he said. “It was sarcasm.”

Trump said the other G-7 world leaders are "friends of mine — for the most part," but added that he wasn't happy with France taxing American tech companies. He said the United States might tax French wine in retaliation “like they’ve never seen before."

Trump will meet with the leaders of France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.K. at the annual global economic summit in the French seaside town of Biarritz this weekend.