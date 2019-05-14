Trump says Green New Deal 'might be a bigger hoax' than Russia probe

President Trump slammed the Green New Deal during a speech to energy industry workers on Tuesday, saying the progressive proposal to fight climate change “might be a bigger hoax” than the investigation into Russian meddling in U.S. elections.

“The Green New Deal is a hoax like the hoax I just went through,” Trump said during a speech promoting a liquefied natural gas export at an LNG Export Facility in Hackberry, La., The Washington Examiner reported. “I'm not sure, it might even be a bigger one. And mine was pretty big.”

Trump told the audience “everybody in this room gets fired” if the plan is ever implemented.

“Everybody go home, you just lost your jobs,” he added, according to the news site.

The sweeping progressive legislation spearheaded by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., calls for the U.S to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 while shifting to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.

Republicans have called the deal unworkable and unaffordable.

"The United States, we have been lowering our emissions over the past dozen years," Sen. John Barrasso, R, Wyo., the chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday. "The cost of doing what they're proposing is so expensive and it would blow a hole in our strong and healthy and growing economy."

Ocasio-Cortez and presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., hosted a rally Monday to support their environmental goals and to call for an end to all tax breaks and subsidies for oil and gas companies.

Ocasio-Cortez has accused the GOP of intentionally spreading misinformation about her plan.

“The reason why you hear constant disinformation about the Green New Deal is because they know how vulnerable they are,” Ocasio-Cortez said, according to The Examiner. “If it really was just a silly little fairy tale, they would have just let it rock. But they know the knowledge and energy that is behind this.”

The Senate failed in March to reach the 60 votes necessary to bring the nonbinding resolution to a debate, and the House refuses to take up the matter. Democrats decried the vote as a sham to force them into a quick vote. More than 40 chose to vote "present."

In addition to mocking his Democratic challengers in the 2020 White House race on Tuesday, Trump focused his speech on efforts to increase liquefied natural gas exports. He argued it has added jobs and bolstered America's reputation as an energy provider in international markets.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.