Trump trashes Democratic challengers, calls Sanders 'crazy' and mocks Beto's reboot

President Trump used his speech in Louisiana on Tuesday to take shots at his potential 2020 Democratic challengers for the White House – launching attacks at former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, among others.

Speaking about his administration’s energy agenda at the LNG Export Facility in Hackberry, La., Trump veered off script to mock O’Rourke’s campaign reboot.

“Beto’s falling fast, what the hell happened?” Trump asked. “He’s trying to restart his campaign. Doesn't work out too well, history has said that's trouble, but he's going to restart his campaign.”

O’Rourke, who made national headlines last fall when he lost a close race for Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s seat, has recently been hit by a slew of bad press and falling poll numbers that have seen him drop far behind frontrunners like Biden and Sanders.

On Biden and Sanders, Trump called the Vermont lawmaker “crazy,” but said he had “more energy” than Biden.

“I don't know what the hell happened to Biden - that doesn't look like the guy I knew,” he said. “Bernie's crazy, but Bernie’s got a lot more energy than Biden…energy to get rid of your jobs.”

Despite Trump’s comments on the two Democratic frontrunners, a recent poll conducted by The Hill and Harris X has Biden holding a six-point advantage over Trump and a CNN poll has Sanders also with a six-point lead over the president.

Trump also mocked Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

He added dismissively that there are "350 million people and that's the best we can do" with Democratic candidates.

Besides lambasting his Democratic rivals, Trump focused his speech on his administration's efforts to ramp up liquefied natural gas exports – arguing that it has boosted jobs and cemented the U.S.'s role as an energy provider for international markets.