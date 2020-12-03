Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Trump says Biden can't be president if voter fraud claims are accurate

"We used to have what was called Election Day. Now we have election days, weeks and months," Trump said

President Trump on Wednesday said Joe Biden can't move into the White House if the president and other Republicans are right about their allegations of voter fraud

Fast Facts on the 2020 election 

    Trump has brought legal challenges in several battleground states where he alleges election fraud 
    "If we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can't be president," Trump said in a speech posted on social media 

In an address posted on his Twitter and Facebook pages that the president described as possibly “the most important speech, I’ve ever made,” Trump charged that “lots of bad things happened” during the presidential election.

And he argued that "if we are right about the fraud, Joe Biden can't be president. We're talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. We're talking about numbers like nobody has ever seen before."

Trump has brought legal challenges in several battleground states where he alleges fraud. 

