Trump says Americans can start thinking about elective surgery again soon

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump Friday said that Americans may be able to resume elective surgeries "pretty soon" after his administration and many states asked medical professionals to refrain from performing any surgeries that are not urgent or necessary in order to preserve medical resources like personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors, nurses and others on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The comments came during the same briefing when Trump said he would listen to his advisors if they recommend that social distancing guidelines and other precautions -- like having people work from home and keeping nonessential businesses closed -- be extended into May or even longer.

"I'd also like to provide clarity on the important point for many Americans on elective surgeries," Trump said. "While we've asked hospitals to cancel surgeries and procedures that do not take place at this time, just not to do them now. The choice to delay any treatment still remains between the patient and their doctor."

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

TRUMP REVIVES CALL FOR PAYROLL TAX CUTS IN 'PHASE FOUR' CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE

He continued: "We're not advising Americans to postpone medical treatment that their doctor believes should occur now. So it's different kinds of surgery, obviously, but we're really getting to the point where you can start to think about doing that surgery if necessary, pretty soon. I think pretty soon."

The recommendation that elective and non-urgent surgeries be postponed has not been without controversy. Multiple states have specified in orders temporarily banning such procedures that abortions, except when a threat is posed to the life of the mother, may not take place in their states.

This has brought on multiple lawsuits, with Planned Parenthood and several other pro-choice organizations joining to sue Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for his state's abortion ban.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Gov. Abbott and anti-abortion activists nationwide are forcing a legal and political fight in the middle of a public health crisis," PPFA acting president and CEO Alexis McGill-Johnson said. "Elected leaders are expending valuable time and resources exploiting a global pandemic to score political points instead of rallying to respond to this crisis."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, however, countered that it is abortion providers who are acting in bad faith and putting the lives of Texans at risk.

"It is unconscionable that abortion providers are fighting against the health of Texans and withholding desperately needed supplies and personal protective equipment in favor of a procedure that they refer to as a ‘choice,'" he tweeted. "My office will tirelessly defend Governor Abbott’s Order to ensure that necessary supplies reach the medical professionals combating this national health crisis."