Trump roasted Dem critics, media with new nicknames in first 100 days online: 'Watermelon-Head'

President Donald Trump has been unafraid to publicly blast Democrats and the liberal media during his first 100 days in office, continuing a similar trend from his first term.

In one high-profile skirmish, Trump publicly berated Maine's Democrat. Gov. Janet Mills for defying his executive order barring biological males who identify as transgender from competing in women's sports.

"Your population doesn't want men playing in women's sports, so you better comply because otherwise you're not getting any federal funding," Trump told Mills during a meeting of the nation's governors at the White House in February. Mills argued she would "see [him] ion court" over the matter, to which the president responded: "I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one."

"Enjoy your life after governor," he added, "because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

A second notable clash with Democrats came during Trump's joint address to Congress in March. Several Democrats held up anti-Trump signs, shouted and moaned in the middle of Trump's speech, and some ultimately walked out. Progressive Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas had to be escorted out of the House chamber because he would not stop disrupting the president's speech and was subsequently censured by members of his own party over the stunt.

"I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or make them stand and smile or applaud," Trump said during his address, looking toward the Democrats' side of the House chamber. "I could find a cure to the most devastating diseases. A disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history… and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements."

"It’s very sad," Trump added. "And it just shouldn’t be this way."

The press has not been spared from public lashings by Trump during his second term, either.

In one notable back-and-forth, Trump was asked by a reporter in the Oval Office whether he thought he had the legal authority to mass deport illegal aliens. In response, the president flipped the script on the reporter, asking in return: "Did Biden have the authority to allow millions of people to come into our country?"

In another testy back-and-forth with reporters, this time aboard Air Force One, Trump did not mince words with a reporter from Bloomberg who questioned Trump about his tariffs.

"I think your questions are so stupid," Trump told the reporter aboard Air Force One after he was asked if there was any "pain in the market at some point you’re unwilling to tolerate?"

"I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump shot back. "And we have such a horrible, we have been treated so badly, by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen."

Trump's public lashings of Democrats and the media have also included new nicknames for the president's political opponents.

One of those targets, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., garnered himself a new nickname this term: "Watermelon-Head." The nickname follows Trump's first-term nickname he gave to Schiff: "Pencil neck."

"Adam ‘Schifty’ Schiff – can you believe this guy?" Trump said at a dinner hosted by the National Republican Congressional Committee earlier this month. "He's got the smallest neck I've ever seen – and the biggest head: We call him Watermelon-Head." Trump went on to ponder how Schiff's "big fat face" could "stand on a neck" the size of the president's finger.

"It's the weirdest thing – it's a mystery; no one can understand it."

Another Trump nickname to come from his first 100 days did not target a specific person, but Democrats as a whole who have been against his tariff policies.

"The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!)," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social earlier this month. "Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!"