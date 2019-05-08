Trump carries political controversies to rally in hurricane-hit Florida

President Trump took the stage Wednesday night for a "Make America Great Again" rally in Panama City Beach, Fla., after viewing recovery efforts and lingering damage from last year's Category 5 Hurricane Michael.

The rally, the fourth held by the Trump campaign this year, began hours after the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

That vote came after the president invoked executive privilege in order to prevent lawmakers from seeing the full unredacted report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian activities during the 2016 election.

Trump has said the Democrats' attempts to see the full report were merely an effort to damage him politically ahead of next year's election. The administration also has rejected efforts by Democrat-led House committees to investigate Trump's business dealings or tax returns as well as the West Wing's security clearance procedure.

Prior to the rally at the Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater, Trump visited Tyndall Air Force Base, which took a serious hit from Hurricane Michael. The White House said almost all 700 structures on the base were damaged, roughly one-third were destroyed and 11,000 base personnel evacuated.

Almost every building appeared damaged in some way, including a collapsed hangar. The administration has blamed "Democrat obstruction" for a stoppage in recovery work, with about 120 projects being deferred. Trump's opposition to more hurricane aid for Puerto Rico has sparked a standoff with congressional Democrats that has blocked some assistance to the island and elsewhere, including the Florida Panhandle.

After touring the base, Trump promised officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, that it will be rebuilt "better than ever."

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.