Trump, at Florida rally, mocks 2020 field: 'I want to watch that one' when Buttigieg cuts deals with China's Xi.

President Trump riffed on his potential opponents in the 2020 presidential election, making jokes at the expense of three of the current Democratic contenders.

Speaking in Panama City Beach, Fla., Trump said that he hopes the Democrats quickly "pick somebody" to run against him.

"Let's start this thing," he said.

Trump appeared to doubt whether South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg could handle complex negotiations with economic rival China.

"We have a young man, Buttigieg. ... He's got a great chance, doesn't he? He'll be great representing us against President Xi of China -- that'll be great," Trump said.

"I want to be in that room, I want to watch that one," he said.

Trump added that China recently "broke" an economic agreement and that Vice Premier Liu He will be flying to Washington to negotiate a "deal" after tariffs were imposed on Beijing.

During the rally, Trump also expressed concern that several foreign leaders want Vice President Joe Biden to be president.

Laura Ingraham previously discussed the Politico report on her "Ingraham Angle" program.

"Of course they do, so they can continue to rip off the U.S.," Trump said of the report. "I think if I heard that, I'd never vote for him."

"Sleepy Joe and Crazy Bernie [Sanders]," he said. "I'll take any of them."

Trump later asked the audience about former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, saying the Texas Dem's poll numbers appear to be "falling like a rock."

Conversely, Trump heaped praise on a number of Florida Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.