Donald Trump

Trump rally assassination attempt witness says 'everybody hit ground,' were left 'stunned' following gunfire

Eyewitness said that rallygoers were told to 'stay down'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Former President Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd while evacuating rally incident Video

Former President Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd while evacuating rally incident

After gunfire at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump is carried out by Secret Service agents and gives a thumbs up to the crowd chanting 'USA' on Saturday, July 13. Source: @ssharmaUS on X

A woman who was at former President Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday described the moment she and "everybody hit the ground" during the possible assassination attempt.

Saurabh Sharma, the president of American Moment, a Washington D.C.-based training nonprofit, told Fox News Digital that audience members initially thought the gunfire was fireworks and "instantly hit the ground."

"I remember hearing two sounds. They were pretty light," Sharma said. "We thought they were fireworks, but everyone instantly hit the ground. I think the president hit the ground as well. And the Secret Service obviously swarmed over him."

She said that attendees started to look around, but others encouraged people to "stay down."

SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY BEING INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The crowd reacts after shots were fired at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally

The crowd reacts after shots were fired at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday, in Butler, Penn.   (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face
    Image 1 of 3

    Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Image 2 of 3

    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Penn. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

  • Law enforcement officers move during a rally
    Image 3 of 3

    Law enforcement officers move during a rally Saturday in Butler, Penn.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sharma shared that she spotted the former president and the presumptive Republican presidential nominee waving to the audience and "pumping his fist."

She said that he "seemed okay."

"I couldn't see blood from my angle," she said. "I only saw the blood in the videos."

A person is removed by state police from the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump

A person is removed by state police from the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show grounds in Butler, Penn. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

The rally attendee said that the "real story" was to the left of the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds.

"They [Secret Service personnel] went down the stage behind where everything was set up," she said. "There was a huge commotion in the bleachers."

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP AT PENNSYLVANIA RALLY LEAVES 2 HURT, 2 DEAD, INCLUDING SHOOTER

There was a lot of blood…

— Saurabh Sharma, eyewitness at Trump rally

"There was a lot of blood," Sharma said. "You could see a lot of people that had blood on their shirts, and it looked like a body got carried out."

A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump

Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was "fine" after a shooting at his rally in Butler, Penn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Sharma said that the people who attended the event in the pivotal battleground state were left "stunned."

"That whole rally was pretty, pretty stunned by the whole thing," she said. "People weren't really loud. They were muttering to themselves."

"No one seemed freaked out either," she said. "They were just in a little bit of a daze walking out. There was a single scream."

Sharma added that the atmosphere following the gunfire was one of "stunned silence" rather than a "stampeding to leave."

Stunned silence was really the feeling…

— Saurabh Sharma, eyewitness at Trump rally

"But stunned silence was really the feeling. And on the walk out, everyone was pretty somber," she said. "No one was in a rush or stampeding to leave."

A Secret Service member and the crowd is seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally

A Secret Service member reacts after gunshots were fired during former President Donald Trump's rally on Saturday, in Butler, Penn. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

She said that people were left wondering if the former president was "okay" and a "couple of people were crying."

Sharma said that one woman kept repeating, "They tried to kill him, they tried to kill him."

"It was a pretty strange scene," she said.

A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally

People hit the ground after gunfire erupted during Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday, in Butler, Penn.   (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sharma said that there are "no rules" in this election cycle, saying that it's a "crazy, crazy time in the country."

TRUMP RETURNS TO PENNSYLVANIA FOR PRE-CONVENTION RALLY IN SWING STATE

"I think this is going to make the RNC have the gravity that it would have never had," she said. "It's one of those times in American history where all bets are off. There are no rules. And, I just hope that the president is completely unharmed at the end of this."

"It's just it's a crazy, crazy time in the country," she said.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Penn.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The gunfire erupted onstage shortly after Trump began speaking at the packed rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Secret Services said in a press release, that the suspected shooter fired from an "elevated position" and killed at least one person and "critically injured" two others.

The alleged shooter was killed by Secret Service personnel. The suspect's identity has not been released.

