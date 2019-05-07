Trump pushes immigration plan in meeting with GOP senators

President Trump met with Republican senators on Tuesday to discuss the details of a new immigration policy that focuses on modernizing border security and calls for a merit-based system.

A senior administration official told Fox News that the goal of Tuesday’s meeting was to outline the basics of the administration’s immigration policy and hear lawmakers' feedback.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley called the meeting a “productive conversation.”

“The president and senators discussed a potential plan that would secure the border, protect and raise wages for the American worker, and move toward a merit-based immigration system. President Trump wants a common-sense, lawful and safe immigration system that Americans, and those wanting to become Americans, have deserved for a long time."

A senior White House official told Fox News that the plan presented to Republican lawmakers highlighted six key points, including fully securing the border, protecting American wages, unifying families and protecting labor and critical industries.

TRUMP TO RECEIVE IMMIGRATION PLAN FAVORING HIGH SKILLS OVER FAMILY TIES, KUSHNER SAYS

The official also said that the two major components of this plan will be border security and a merit-based immigration system.

The details of the plan, which have not been drafted into a presentable piece of legislation, focus on modernizing border security (specifically, ports of entry), where the [resident emphasized that all people and vehicles crossing need to be thoroughly inspected. This would target the flow of drugs into the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s plan also includes a merit-based system that would ensure that only highly skilled workers are granted entry into the U.S., not those with family ties.

A senior official told Fox News that the goal of the new policy is not to change the number of legal immigrants coming into the U.S. but to change the composition.

The officials also that the White House as come up what appears to be a “strong and unified” front on the new policy and is now “soliciting feedback.”

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.