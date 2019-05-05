Mark Morgan named as head of ICE, Trump announces
President Trump announced Sunday that Mark Morgan will be the new director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!” Trump tweeted.
This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.