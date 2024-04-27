GOP Rep. Bill Posey won't seek re-election, endorses former Florida Senate President as replacement

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Florida GOP Rep. Bill Posey announced Friday that he would not be seeking re-election, joining a slew of other GOP lawmakers also not seeking re-election.

"It has been the greatest honor of Katie’s and my life to represent you in Congress. And, polls suggest that because of YOUR support, I could remain in the job forever, and we were looking forward to another spirited campaign for a final term in office," Posey said in a statement released. "However, earlier this week circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspend my re-election campaign."

"I will continue to devote all possible resources to continue representing you through the end of my current term, helping President Donald Trump return to the oval office, and supporting former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, in whom I have the greatest trust and confidence, to take up my battles against the swamp and replace me as your Congressman," Posey continued in the statement.

The GOP representative then shared his endorsement of former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos. Haridopolos announced his campaign on Friday, thanking Posey in a Facebook post announcing his run.

"For many years, Mike has served as my Congressional Finance Committee Chairman, while I have mentored him to replace me. Mike was, and remains, my first choice to represent you, me, and our district in Congress," Posey said in the statement.

"Without going into a lot of personal details, stars aligned during the past week, and Mike decided he was ready for Congress. I enthusiastically endorse him and will do everything I can to help him get elected," he continued.

"I wish to thank our incredible Congressman Bill Posey for his faithful service to our community, state, and nation. I will work every day to live up to his legacy of service and serve the people of District 8 with integrity and honor," Haridopolos said in a statement to Space Coast Daily upon his announcement.

Posey was first elected to Congress in 2008 and worked in the Florida State Legislature for 18 years prior. The Florida Republican was a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

He recently voted against the foreign aid package supported by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson as well as the FISA renewal earlier this month.

"Our nation is facing an unprecedented border security crisis and a crippling national debt putting undue strain on our cities and jeopardizing the safety and security of Americans," Posey said in a statement after voting against the foreign aid package. "Defending our borders and balancing our budget should be THE top priority in Washington. I’ve voted against 99% of all spending over the past four years because those bills failed to secure our border. The American people expect Washington to put America first."