Trump plan sells 'Gold Card' visas for $1M as critics warn of pay-to-play that could be abused

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new "Trump Gold Card" will include the same vetting process any typical visa applicant must go through, except it's going to cost them a hefty fee.

Under the new pay-to-play immigration framework launched Wednesday, individuals will be allowed to obtain lawful entry into the United States, assuming they can pay – and pass – the $15,000 vetting process and have an extra $1 million to fork over as well. Businesses will also be allowed to participate, costing them $2 million per person they would like to bring over.

At an economic roundtable at the White House Wednesday, President Donald Trump and United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick previewed the new "Trump Gold Card" program ahead of its launch later that same day.

"So for an individual it's $1 million. And for a corporation it's $2 million. And, as the president said, for a corporation, they spend $2 million, they can then have an employee, full vetted, the best vetting the government has ever done – $15,000 vetting to make sure these people absolutely qualify to be in America, absolutely qualify. And then the company can keep them here and they have a path to citizenship," Lutnick said from the White House on Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS LEAVE US IN RECORD-BREAKING YEAR UNDER TRUMP POLICIES, DHS SAYS

"Obviously, they have to be perfect people in America and having passed the vetting after five years they'll be available to become citizens. And then the corporation can put someone else on the card. So, for a company that can keep putting people on the card, one person per card, and for an individual, it's $1 million and it's a gift to the United States of America to the to help America be great again under Donald Trump."

Trump followed up, saying "it's really two gifts," noting that not only will it bring "billions" in revenue to the United States, but it will also help the country retain "some tremendous people" that would otherwise be forced to leave the United States.

Just the $15,000 vetting cost of the "Trump Gold Card" for individuals dwarfs the typical application and administrative fees they typically have to cover when applying for a visa or green card.

DETAINED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WILL FACE $5K 'APPREHENSION FEE': BORDER PATROL CHIEF

For most temporary visas, the State Department's fees are typically a couple of hundred dollars, with potentially a few extra hundred dollars in fees owed to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) depending upon the person and the type of visa needed. Meanwhile, green cards typically require a couple of thousands of dollars, sometimes as much as $3,000, according to the State Department's fee schedule.

On one hand, Trump has promised the toughest border security in history. On the other, his new "Gold Card" invites wealthy foreigners to cut to the front of the line if they can afford a seven-figure "gift" to Washington, representing a stark shift that seemingly turns U.S. immigration into a luxury product.

Among the concerns swirling around the president's new "Gold Card" program has been that the program could be taken advantage of by cartel bosses and Russian oligarchs.

"President Trump can’t help trying to act like a king. From new ballrooms and gilded Oval Office decor to over-the-top foreign trips filled with pomp and circumstance to a lavish Qatari plane, his grift knows no limit. He’s bringing that same ego-driven approach to our immigration system with an illegal pay-to-play scheme that undermines our values and rewards wealth over hard work, talent, and a love for America," Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said in September, ahead of Wednesday's official launch.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need a fair and orderly immigration system that preserves our safety and national security, attracts the best and brightest, and maintains our status as a beacon of hope for the most vulnerable. Instead of creating policies that help American businesses and families, President Trump is rolling out the welcome mat for Russian oligarchs and cartel bosses."

At the same time, Trump allies have praised the program.

"This landmark program fulfills President Trump’s promise to attract the world’s most successful entrepreneurs and investors to America while guaranteeing they have skin in the game," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said of the new program. "The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with the Department of Commerce to facilitate the rollout of President Trump’s Gold Card program."

The White House did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment in time for publication.