Trump picks Michael George DeSombre to represent US in East Asia and Pacific

President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Michael George DeSombre to serve as the next U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific.

Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, posting on Truth Social that DeSombre served during the president’s first term as the ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.

DeSombre is a partner at Sullivan Cromwell, where he leads mergers and acquisitions in Asia.

He also graduated from Harvard Law School. Additionally, DeSombre attended Stanford University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics, and master’s degree in East Asian Studies.

"I know Michael will work incredibly hard for our country," Trump wrote.

The president also announced that he has tapped Paolo Zampolli to serve as special envoy for global partnerships.

Trump said Zampolli’s extensive experience working with the United Nations, Kennedy Center, and various international initiatives will help the Trump administration advance America’s interests on the global stage.

Trump announced that he has chosen Dearborn Heights, Michigan, Mayor Bill Bazzi to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, as well.

Bazzi, Trump wrote, is a decorated U.S. Marine who served the country for 21 years.

He also worked as a quality manager at Boeing and a product development engineer at Ford Motor Company.

After working at Ford for 22 years, Bazzi took an early retirement to serve as the mayor of Dearborn Heights.

"Bazzi worked hard during the 2024 Presidential Election to help us secure our Historic Victory, and I look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish for our Nation," Trump wrote on Truth. "Congratulations Bill!"

In one more post, Trump announced that Dr. Anji Sinha is his pick to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore, calling her "a highly respected entrepreneur with an incredible family."

"The United States’ relationship with Singapore is vital, and I have no doubt that Anji will strongly represent our Nation’s Interests, and put America First," the president wrote on Truth. "Congratulations Anji!"