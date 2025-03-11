Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump picks Michael George DeSombre to represent US in East Asia and Pacific

The president announced other appointments late Tuesday on Truth Social

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Trump meets with Japan’s prime minister to discuss security, investments Video

Trump meets with Japan’s prime minister to discuss security, investments

Alex Gray and Kim Strassel join the ‘America Reports’ panel to preview President Donald Trump’s press conference with Japan’s prime minister.

President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Michael George DeSombre to serve as the next U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific.

Trump made the announcement on Tuesday, posting on Truth Social that DeSombre served during the president’s first term as the ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.

DeSombre is a partner at Sullivan Cromwell, where he leads mergers and acquisitions in Asia.

He also graduated from Harvard Law School. Additionally, DeSombre attended Stanford University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics, and master’s degree in East Asian Studies.

NORTH KOREA FIRES MISSILES AS US, SOUTH KOREA BEGIN THEIR 1ST JOINT MILITARY EXERCISE OF TRUMP'S 2ND TERM

Michael George DeSombre

Michael George DeSombre was picked by President Donald Trump to serve as the next U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific. (U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Thailand)

"I know Michael will work incredibly hard for our country," Trump wrote.

The president also announced that he has tapped Paolo Zampolli to serve as special envoy for global partnerships.

Trump said Zampolli’s extensive experience working with the United Nations, Kennedy Center, and various international initiatives will help the Trump administration advance America’s interests on the global stage.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES US AMBASSADOR NOMINATIONS THAT INCLUDE MAYOR OF MICHIGAN CITY

The First Annual Moonlight Gala Benefitting CARE - Children With Special Needs - Hosted By Michael Cayre, Roy Nachum And MegaMoon Museum At Casa Cipriani

Paolo Zampolli at the 2022 Moonlight Gala benefiting CARE - Children With Special Needs - in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for CARE)

Trump announced that he has chosen Dearborn Heights, Michigan, Mayor Bill Bazzi to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia, as well.

Bazzi, Trump wrote, is a decorated U.S. Marine who served the country for 21 years.

He also worked as a quality manager at Boeing and a product development engineer at Ford Motor Company.

NEW BOOK DETAILS SECURITY LAPSES AHEAD OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: 'CLEAR THERE WAS A PROBLEM'

Republican President Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns In Battleground States Of Michigan And Pennsylvania

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee President Donald Trump, Oct. 26, 2024, in Novi, Mich.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

After working at Ford for 22 years, Bazzi took an early retirement to serve as the mayor of Dearborn Heights.

"Bazzi worked hard during the 2024 Presidential Election to help us secure our Historic Victory, and I look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish for our Nation," Trump wrote on Truth. "Congratulations Bill!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In one more post, Trump announced that Dr. Anji Sinha is his pick to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore, calling her "a highly respected entrepreneur with an incredible family."

"The United States’ relationship with Singapore is vital, and I have no doubt that Anji will strongly represent our Nation’s Interests, and put America First," the president wrote on Truth. "Congratulations Anji!"

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

