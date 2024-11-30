Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump nominates Kash Patel to serve as FBI director: 'Advocate for truth'

Trump said Kash Patel, 44, is an 'America First fighter'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis , Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published
President-elect Donald Trump has named longtime ally Kashyap "Kash" Patel to serve as the next director of the FBI in the new administration.

Patel, 44, is an attorney with experience in national security, intelligence and counterterrorism. He has been a member of Trump’s transition team, advising the administration on other appointments.

Trump announced Patel’s appointment in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

NEW YORK JUDGE GRANTS TRUMP REQUEST TO FILE MOTION TO DISMISS CHARGES, CANCELS SENTENCING INDEFINITELY

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Arizona's Prescott Valley

Former Chief of Staff to the U.S. Secretary of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a campaign rally former President Donald Trump at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Oct. 13. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

"Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," Trump's statement read. "He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution."

This story is developing. Check back with us for more updates.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

