Trump pays respect to military dead at Arlington ahead of Memorial Day

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday ahead of Memorial Day to pay their respects to the members of the U.S. military who died in service.

Trump quietly made his way across the Potomac River from the White House to pay his respects at the hallowed burial ground. Presidents typically lay a wreath and deliver remarks at the cemetery on the holiday, but Trump will be in Japan on Monday, which is Memorial Day.

The Trumps visited Section 34 of Arlington Cemetery, placing American flags on a few headstones, including the headstone of Frank Buckles, the last surviving WWI veteran. They couple was accompanied by eight active duty soldiers.

While the president did not speak to the press or make any remarks during his visit, he and the first lady were seen speaking with the soldiers accompanying them and shaking hands before heading back to the White House in their motorcade.

Fox News’ Kristina Biddle and The Associated Press contributed to this report.