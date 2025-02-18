Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump orders all Biden-era US attorneys to be fired: 'We must clean house immediately'

Trump said the Justice Department been weaponized and politicized against him

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to fire all U.S. attorneys left over from the Biden administration.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the agency has been "politicized like never before."

"Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining "Biden Era" U.S. Attorneys. We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence," Trump wrote. "America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System - THAT BEGINS TODAY!"

Terminating U.S. attorneys from previous administrations is generally standard procedure. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Justice Department. 

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates. 

