Trump names Herschel Walker, Nicole McGraw to ambassador positions before issuing warning to GOP senators

President-elect Trump dropped his most recent round of ambassador nominations on social media Tuesday night, before issuing a warning to Senate Republicans about any potential deals with Democratic lawmakers.

The Republican leader began by nominating Herschel Walker as his choice for U.S. ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Walker, a staunch Trump ally, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 as a candidate from Georgia.

"I am pleased to nominate Herschel Walker as United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas," Trump's post began. "Herschel has spent decades serving as an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the Military, and athletes at home and abroad."

Trump went on to call Walker, a former National Football League (NFL) player, a "successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL Great." The president-elect also commended Walker's previous work in the first Trump administration.

"During my First Term, he served as Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Herschel has traveled to over 400 Military installations around the World, removing the stigma surrounding mental health," Trump added. "He represented the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsled team."



"Congratulations Herschel! You will make Georgia, and our entire Nation, proud, because we know you will always put AMERICA FIRST!"

Trump followed up his post about Walker to announce Nicole McGraw as his pick for U.S. ambassador to Croatia. The president-elect described McGraw as a "philanthropist, businesswoman, and World renowned art collector."

"Nicole has brought fine art to the People through her work leading CANVAS Art Charities, and raised Millions of Dollars for neglected and abused children as a Board Member of Place of Hope," Trump wrote. "She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a BFA in Art History and Studio Art. Congratulations Nicole!"

After issuing the nominations, Trump ended with a note warning Senate Republicans not to make deals with Democrats to "fast track" nominations this month.

"To all Senate Republicans: NO DEAL WITH DEMOCRATS TO FAST TRACK NOMINATIONS AT THE END OF THIS CONGRESS," Trump wrote. "I won the biggest mandate in 129 years. I will make my appointments of Very Qualified People in January when I am sworn in."