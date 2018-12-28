Trump is done with Mueller, won't provide anymore answers in Russia probe, Giuliani says

President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani reiterated that President Trump is done with Special Counsel Robert Mueller and won’t provide any additional written answers, speculating that the Russia probe will end soon.

“I think I announced about ten days ago 'over my dead body' and I’m not dead yet,” Giuliani said Thursday after being asked on Hill TV whether Trump would give more answers in writing.

“[President Trump's] not answering any more questions from these people — they are outrageous activity … we did enough,” he added.

Giuliani was referring to his comments on “Fox News Sunday” earlier this month where he dismissed any possibility of an in-person interview with the special counsel.

“Yeah, good luck, good luck … Over my dead body, but, you know, I could be dead,” he said during the interview.

But in later interviews, Giuliani moderated his view and said that while the in-person interview was out of the question, Trump “might agree” to a few additional written answers.

“Or we might not,” he told Axios in an interview.

Trump’s legal team submitted written answers to the special counsel in November on questions concerning alleged Russian activities during the 2016 presidential election.

So far, Mueller has charged three Russian companies and obtained guilty pleas from close Trump associates, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump’s former longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Legal experts have speculated that the probe should soon be ending, a sentiment shared by Giuliani who said “We definitely should be completely finalized.”

“The whole reason why it began: collusion — they’ve investigated that exhaustively,” he added.