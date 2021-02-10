Expand / Collapse search
TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL LIVE UPDATES: Swalwell shares Capitol footage, makes case against Trump

A number of leading Republicans remain unconvinced that he belongs on the House Intelligence and Homeland Security committees.

House impeachment managers lay out their case against Trump in SenateVideo

House impeachment managers lay out their case against Trump in Senate

Senate Judiciary Committee member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. joins 'Hannity' with reaction

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s job as a House impeachment manager is to convince at least two-thirds of the Senate to convict former President Trump of inciting an insurrection.

Swalwell, D-Calif., made a case against former President Trump during the impeachment trial on Wednesday where he played previously unseen security footage from last month's riot at the Capitol. 

FAST FACTS

    • Other prominent Republicans have scoffed at Swalwell’s role in the proceedings, including Sen. Rand Paul
    • Swalwell argued the insurrection allegations were not simply about the speech Trump gave at a rally shortly before the riot broke out.

A number of leading Republicans remain unconvinced that Swalwell belongs on the House Intelligence and Homeland Security committees.

"That’s an interesting choice...somebody who's part of a Chinese espionage ring effectively, so it's a provocative choice," Sen. Josh Hawley, told a pool reporter during a break in the proceedings about Swalwell’s selection as an impeachment manager.

