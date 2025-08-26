Trump ignites conservative backlash after opening door to 600,000 Chinese students: 'What is this madness?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump’s plan to allow 600,000 Chinese student visas to be issued sparked backlash from the right on Monday and Tuesday.

"I hear so many stories that we're not going to allow their students," Trump told reporters as trade talks with China are ongoing.

"We're going to allow their students to come in. It's very important, 600,000 students. It's very important. But we're going to get along with China," he continued.

Some immigration groups and conservative voices on social media voiced their opposition to the proposal.

"We should not let in 600,000 CHINESE students to attend American colleges and universities that may be loyal to the CCP," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted on X late Monday night. "If refusing to allow these Chinese students to attend our schools causes 15% of them to fail then these schools should fail anyways because they are being propped up by the CCP."

"Granting 600,000 student visas to Chinese nationals threatens to put foreign students ahead of U.S. graduates," Joe Chatham, director of government relations at the Federation for American Immigration Reform, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"The focus now must be on reforms to limit access to sectors crucial to our economy and national security that have repeatedly been the target of corporate espionage and intellectual property theft—not expanding access to hostile countries. Educating foreign nationals should never be put before the interests of U.S. citizens and ensuring that our nation thrives," he continued.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick delved further into the Trump administration’s view on the matter when pressed on "The Ingraham Angle."

"The President’s point of view is that what would happen if you didn’t have those 600k students is that you’d empty them from the top, all the students would go up to better schools, and the bottom 15% of universities and colleges would go out of business in America."

"He’s taking a rational economic view, which is classic Donald Trump," Lutnick added.

Many suggested that the free market should come into play with these colleges that could be at a potential financial risk.

"Let them go under, then! What is this madness? NO. WE DON’T WANT MORE CHINESE STUDENTS. We actually don’t want any," conservative commentator Kira Davis wrote.

"15% going under isn’t a bad thing," writer Ryan Girdusky posted to X.

"Trump's team is not capable of defending his Chinese student visa program," conservative lawyer Marina Medvin posted on X. "That's because they don't actually want it either. It's hard to sell something you don't like."

"So this is essentially a subsidy for academia. Got it. American universities shouldn't need an influx of foreign students in order to stay afloat. If they can't survive on American enrollment, then let them go under. Plus, Chinese students steal our research and send it home," Josh Peterson, a full stack developer and investigative journalist, posted.

Conservative commentator Liz Wheeler unleashed on the Trump White House, saying these Chinese students should be banned.

"Chinese 'students' are all spies for the Chinese Communist Party. They’re forced to be. They steal our intellectual property. They steal our tech. They steal our intel. They cozy up to our military," Wheeler posted on X. "Trump should ban all Chinese students from U.S. universities. Deport them all."

"This is the dumbest explanation I’ve heard. By all means, put colleges & universities out of business!" Wheeler said in response to Lutnick's defense of Trump's policy. "Their business is indoctrinating students into hardened revolutionary Marxists. If you want to save America, you’ll have to raze the university system. Perfect chance to start."

Others agreed with Lutnick’s perspective on the issue, saying that it could actually help the United States bring in more talent domestically.

"This is not as horrible as people are making it out to be. Chinese students on U.S. visas aren’t average kids. They represent the top tier of China’s youth," podcast host Joshua Reid posted to X.

"On the other side, we are hosting China’s future leaders, scientists, and innovators. Which also means that American culture returns home with them. When you start to think about emergent tech, this is actually a great idea. Bring the top level students over the US. This is talent that is pulled away from China and now becomes a national asset," Reid added.

