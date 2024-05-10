Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homeland Security

Secret Service downplays report of petition warning of ‘inadequate training’: ‘Our people are exceptional’

Internal petition reportedly circulating calling for Congressional investigation into Secret Service

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Secret Service agents are concerned our mission is compromised: Tim Miller Video

Secret Service agents are concerned our mission is compromised: Tim Miller

Former Secret Service agent Tim Miller discusses the scandals plaguing the agency on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

The Secret Service is downplaying a report that a petition is circulating internally raising concerns about recent incidents linked to "inadequate training," telling Fox News Digital that "our people are exceptional." 

Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted Thursday that the petition has at least 39 signatures and calls for a congressional investigation into the Secret Service. 

She said the document "flags concerns about ‘a number of recent Secret Service incidents indicative of inadequate training,’ a double standard in disciplinary actions, and a vulnerability ‘to potential insider threats’ that could pose a risk to U.S. national security."

But Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital in a statement that "It's evident that this anonymous petitioner does not embody the U.S. Secret Service's values of service over self." 

SECRET SERVICE AGENT ON VP HARRIS’ DETAIL REMOVED FROM ASSIGNMENT AFTER PHYSICAL FIGHT WHILE ON DUTY 

Secret Service agents in Washington, DC

Members of the Secret Service arrest a climate activist on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 7, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

"Our agency is comprised of talented professionals from various walks of life who are dedicated to safeguarding the continuity of the presidency and the U.S. financial system. Our strength comes from our diversity, in the knowledge, skills, experience, and perspective each employee brings," Guglielmi said. 

"Our people are exceptional, and we are incredibly proud to call them members of the U.S. Secret Service," he added. 

In late April, Fox News Digital reported that a U.S. Secret Service agent with Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after engaging in a physical fight with other agents while on duty. 

DEMOCRATS LOOK TO STRIP SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION FROM TRUMP IF HE’S CONVICTED 

Secret Service vehicles near White House

U.S. Secret Service vehicles are parked on Pennsylvania Ave. near the White House, on April 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  ( Al Drago/Getty Images)

"At approximately 9 a.m. April 22, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the Vice President’s departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing," Guglielmi said in a statement at the time shared with Fox News Digital. 

He added, "The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned. The Vice President was at the Naval Observatory when this incident occurred and there was no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews. 

Secret Service agents in Florida

Secret Service members await the arrival of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Suwannee County Airport Landing Zone in Live Oak, Florida, in September 2023. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The agent, who had been acting "erratically," began punching the special agent in charge after getting on top of him, Real Clear Politics reported. 

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics