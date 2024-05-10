Secret Service downplays report of petition warning of ‘inadequate training’: ‘Our people are exceptional’

The Secret Service is downplaying a report that a petition is circulating internally raising concerns about recent incidents linked to "inadequate training," telling Fox News Digital that "our people are exceptional."

Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted Thursday that the petition has at least 39 signatures and calls for a congressional investigation into the Secret Service.

She said the document "flags concerns about ‘a number of recent Secret Service incidents indicative of inadequate training,’ a double standard in disciplinary actions, and a vulnerability ‘to potential insider threats’ that could pose a risk to U.S. national security."

But Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital in a statement that "It's evident that this anonymous petitioner does not embody the U.S. Secret Service's values of service over self."

SECRET SERVICE AGENT ON VP HARRIS’ DETAIL REMOVED FROM ASSIGNMENT AFTER PHYSICAL FIGHT WHILE ON DUTY

"Our agency is comprised of talented professionals from various walks of life who are dedicated to safeguarding the continuity of the presidency and the U.S. financial system. Our strength comes from our diversity, in the knowledge, skills, experience, and perspective each employee brings," Guglielmi said.

"Our people are exceptional, and we are incredibly proud to call them members of the U.S. Secret Service," he added.

In late April, Fox News Digital reported that a U.S. Secret Service agent with Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after engaging in a physical fight with other agents while on duty.

DEMOCRATS LOOK TO STRIP SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION FROM TRUMP IF HE’S CONVICTED

"At approximately 9 a.m. April 22, a U.S. Secret Service special agent supporting the Vice President’s departure from Joint Base Andrews began displaying behavior their colleagues found distressing," Guglielmi said in a statement at the time shared with Fox News Digital.

He added, "The agent was removed from their assignment while medical personnel were summoned. The Vice President was at the Naval Observatory when this incident occurred and there was no impact on her departure from Joint Base Andrews.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agent, who had been acting "erratically," began punching the special agent in charge after getting on top of him, Real Clear Politics reported.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.