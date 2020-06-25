Trump hits back at de Blasio plan for BLM mural outside Trump Tower

President Trump on Thursday hit back at reported plans by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to install a mural in honor of Black Lives Matter in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, complaining that the yellow letters of the mural would deface the "fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue" in front of the building.

The plan by de Blasio was previously reported by the New York Post and is one of several such murals set to go up in the city. It also appears to be copying a similar mural commissioned by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in the newly dedicated "Black Lives Matter Plaza" just outside of White House grounds.

"Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign," Trump tweeted. "'Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon', referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!"

After Bowser unveiled the D.C. plaza, which was complete with "Black Lives Matter" painted in giant yellow letters on the street, Trump also insulted her.

"@MayorBowser is grossly incompetent, and in no way qualified to be running an important city like Washington, D.C.," Trump said. "If the great men and women of the National Guard didn’t step forward, she would have looked no better than her counterpart Mayor in Minneapolis!"

Black Lives Matter protesters have used the "Pigs in a blanket, fry 'em like bacon," chant in past years, though it's not clear it has been used in the more recent protests in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

But as some protests have turned into riots, police have been assaulted and harassed in recent weeks, with a police precinct in Minneapolis even being burned by rioters who defaced large parts of that city.

Trump was also correct that at least some police officers in New York are upset about the mural going in front of Trump Tower.

"Does he give any thought to his decisions," the New York Police Department's Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted. "The street is a frozen zone for Secret Service. All this does is creates a greater security risk. Why not on 34th street by Madison Sqaure Garden, Macy’s Penn Station millions of people travel through. Why? Because he is playing politics."

According to the New York Post, the mural in front of Trump Tower will be painted before July 4.

"The request to paint BLM on streets throughout the city came from leaders within the movement," de Blasio spokesman Freddi Goldstein said, according to the New York Post. "The president needs this helpful reminder."

Meanwhile, de Blasio is dealing with backlash from protesters himself as they are set to spend their second consecutive night camped outside of City Hall as they demand a $1 billion funding cut to the New York Police Department.

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.