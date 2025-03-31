Trump and his tariffs find unlikely ally in auto union boss, who blasted Dems and 'corporate greed'

President Donald Trump’s major tariffs on foreign-made automobiles and parts found a surprising ally in a longtime political foe, United Autoworkers (UAW) President Shawn Fain.

While he slammed Trump’s order to end collective bargaining for federal workers during a CBS interview Sunday, he heaped praise on the president at an appearance at a Detroit university.

"Yes, I disagree with Donald Trump on virtually everything, but [tariffs are] one thing I don’t disagree on," Fain said at Wayne State University, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"We’ve begged Democrats, politicians for years, to do something to get these companies in line."

BIDEN'S UAW STRIKE VISIT LAMBASTED AS ‘SELF-DEFEATING’ AMID EV ‘FANTASY’

Fain – who famously wore a shirt to a former Vice President Kamala Harris rally that read, "Trump is a scab; vote Harris," and who Trump said should be fired during his convention speech – called the president the first in his lifetime to eliminate problematic trade deals like NAFTA.

"I’m not going to sit here now and say that since he’s a Republican or because he’s Donald Trump, I’m going to say, ‘screw you.’ That’s not how we do things. It’s having integrity," he said, according to the paper.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fain via the UAW for further comment.

Trump instituted 25% tariffs on outsourced cars and auto parts last week, which is primed to hit domestic brands like Chevrolet – which now produces vehicles in Mexico like the popular Equinox, and shuttered its major Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant in 2020.

Other manufacturers like Mack Trucks still make their vehicles in the U.S., with the Bulldog-branded manufacturing rigs at their longtime main plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania, and their powertrain facility in Hagerstown, Maryland.

AUTOWORKERS FOR TRUMP LEADER SAYS THOUSANDS OF VOTERS POISED TO BREAK FROM DEMS

While Fain reportedly said automakers cannot essentially wave a wand and reboot domestic production, he also said there is no reason U.S. automakers need to raise prices to withstand the financial hit. He called out "corporate greed" in that regard while adding Dodge had produced its Ram trucks in Warren, Michigan, for decades and does not need to suddenly move Ram "overflow" south of the border either.

"In fairness to the companies, they can’t just close a factory and open a brand new factory overnight… But there are a lot of opportunities right now." Fain alleged automakers used the COVID-19 price spike to "price-gouge" up to 40% "for no reason."

"They’ve made massive profits for a decade, and all they see here is an opportunity… it’s a choice."

"They could shift that work back to Warren tomorrow and produce trucks there. Those are the things that can happen immediately."

A White House spokesman said the administration welcomes Fain on board when it comes to tariffs.

"We’re glad that UAW leadership has finally recognized what’s long been clear to UAW members: President Trump backs America’s blue-collar workers, and America’s blue-collar workers back President Trump," said spokesman Kush Desai.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about potential price hikes and cases of U.S. automakers making vehicles abroad that could be hurt by said tariffs, Desai said "iconic automakers like Stellantis and Hyundai have already responded to President Trump’s America First economic agenda of tariffs, deregulation, tax cuts, and the unleashing of American energy with tens of billions in historic Made-In-America investment commitments."

Desai added that Trump’s push for Americans to be able to deduct taxes on U.S.-made cars will drive the onshoring of manufacturing and job growth without systemic inflation.

"Just as President Trump’s policies did during his first term," he said.