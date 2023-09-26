Trump gaining ground among Hispanic voters, poll shows

Former President Donald Trump is gaining momentum among Hispanic voters, according to a recent Univision poll, which claims to be the largest Hispanic bipartisan primary public polling of the 2024 election cycle so far.

Among Hispanic Republicans, Trump maintains a strong lead, with 50% responding they would vote for him in the GOP primary, the poll found. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis follows in second place with 12%, and pharmaceutical businessman Vivek Ramaswamy trails behind at 9%.

Despite four federal indictments, Trump is dominating among Hispanic voters and stands at 36%, a four-point increase from when he left office in January 2021, as per a previous Univision News poll.

Overall, the poll garnered 1,400 registered voters and 759 Republican respondents, making it one of the largest samples of Hispanic voters so far in the election cycle.

"This first of its kind national poll demonstrates the wants and needs across the Hispanic community, and particularly an in-depth insight into the Republican Primary Hispanic Voter. This poll provides an opportunity to understand the complex and varied sentiments within the community across the country," García-Rios, Director of Polling and Data at Univision Noticias, said Monday in a statement.

Nevertheless, if a presidential election were held today between incumbent President Biden and Trump, 58% of Hispanics would vote for Biden, while 31% would support Trump.

While Trump maintains popularity within Hispanic Republicans, the broader Hispanic voter base has not shifted towards the right, pollsters noted.

A majority of Hispanic voters in the poll — more than 50% — regardless of party affiliation were deeply concerned about the economy, but believe Democrats can better address the issues.

Worries about day-to-day expenses such as healthcare costs and housing prices are prominent, at 27% and 25%, respectively.

However, the largest share of voters feel that neither party offers a satisfactory solution to pressing economic issues.

Behind economic issues, a growing number of Hispanic voters believe mass shootings and gun control policies ranked as the number two most important issues facing the country.

Border security remains a complex issue for Hispanic voters, but Republicans have a slight edge, with 41% of voters trusting them compared to 40% who trust Democrats to get the migrant crisis under control. Both Hispanic Democrats and Republicans largely agree on the need for increased border security.

Meanwhile, Trump is currently leading President Biden by 10 points among voters, according to a new poll by The Washington Post and ABC. The poll found that if the 2024 presidential election were held today, Trump would win 52% to 42% over Biden. Respondents also held a poor view of Biden's handling of the economy and the U.S.-Mexico border, in addition to his age.

Biden's approval rating sits at 37%, according to the poll, while 56% of respondents actively disapprove of his presidency.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.