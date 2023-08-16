Fox News Poll: Majority thinks Trump did something illegal, yet say investigations politically motivated

In connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, over half of registered voters think former President Donald Trump did something illegal.

That’s according to a new Fox News Poll conducted before Trump and 18 others were indicted in Georgia for alleged efforts to challenge his 2020 election defeat in the state.

Trump was also indicted August 1 on federal charges related to 2020 election subversion allegations.

Fifty-three percent believe Trump did something illegal when it comes to efforts to change the 2020 election results, including most Democrats (90%) and 6 in 10 independents (62%). About 1 in 10 Republicans think the former president did something illegal (13%).

Among all voters, 20% believe Trump did something wrong, but not illegal, while one quarter say he did nothing seriously wrong (24%).

In a late Monday night interview with Fox News Digital, Trump stated that the Georgia indictment is "politically-inspired."

Fifty-one percent of voters believe the way the Department of Justice is treating the former president is motivated by partisan politics (46% say it’s not). Almost all Republicans think it’s politically driven while majorities of Democrats and independents think it’s not.

Voters are also increasingly likely to think Hunter Biden did something illegal when it comes to his foreign business dealings in Ukraine and China. Half, 50%, feel that way, up from 44% in April and a low of 37% in February.

Democrats are twice as likely to think the president’s son did something illegal now versus in February (19% vs. 9%). Suspicions of illegal activities among Republicans (+11 points since February) and independents (+20) have also amplified.

Hunter Biden is in a legal battle in the wake of a botched plea deal to end a years-long investigation into tax and gun offenses.

When it comes to his son’s business dealings, 38% feel President Joe Biden did something unlawful, about the same as in March when 36% felt that way. Twenty-five percent feel he did something unethical but not illegal, while 34% say he didn’t do anything seriously wrong.

Among Democrats, 7% believe the president did something illegal and 23% say something unethical. Still, a majority of Democrats thinks he didn’t do anything wrong, while an even larger number of Republicans think he did something illegal. Independents split on the issue.

Conducted August 11-14, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,002 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters.

