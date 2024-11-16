Trump flanked by top allies, cabinet picks at UFC 309: 'USA, USA'

President-elect Trump was flanked by cabinet picks and elected officials during his appearance cageside at the UFC pay-per-view card in New York City on Saturday night.

Trump was joined by top supporters turned cabinet picks as he entered Madison Square Garden to raucous cheers and chants of "USA, USA."

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who were both picked by Trump to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, and Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s choice for director of national intelligence, joined the president-elect. He was also joined by his pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr.

Along with cabinet picks, the president-elect was joined by Speaker Mike Johnson, R-LA, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Trump was also accompanied by UFC President Dana White – a longtime fan of the president-elect from before his political aspirations.

White, who has frequented campaign events with Trump, hosted a 2001 UFC battle at Trump Taj Mahal, a former casino-hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Trump has attended UFC matches since – including during his 2024 campaign.

The stop at the historic Madison Square Garden comes after Trump made rapid-fire choices to fill his cabinet in the weeks after winning the Presidential Election on Nov. 5.

On Saturday, President-elect Trump announced that Chris Wright, the CEO and founder of Liberty Energy, will lead the Department of Energy in his new administration.

"I am thrilled to announce that Chris Wright will be joining my Administration as both United States Secretary of Energy, and Member of the newly formed Council of National Energy," Trump said in a statement released Saturday.

Trump's nominees and administration picks during his second administration are being publicly announced at a much faster pace than during his first administration in 2016, which the transition team attributed to Trump's commitment to putting "America first."

"The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin, giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail, and his Cabinet picks reflect his priority to put America First. President Trump will continue to appoint highly qualified men and women who have the talent, experience and necessary skill sets to Make America Great Again," Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital when asked about Trump's speedy rollout of Cabinet picks.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.