Republicans urge Trump to follow through on his plan to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities

FIRST ON FOX: Congressional Republicans are urging President Donald Trump to remain committed to a hardline Iran strategy, calling for the complete dismantlement of the regime’s nuclear enrichment capabilities in a letter that drew wide support.

The U.S. "cannot afford" an agreement like the 2015 nuclear deal under then-President Barack Obama that "buys time" for Iran to quietly continue its nuclear program, the letter, signed by over 200 members of Congress, stated.

Iran must give up its uranium enrichment capacity entirely – even for energy purposes, the lawmakers wrote. Their letter was spearheaded by Sens. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., and House Republican Study Committee Chair Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas. It is signed by every GOP senator except libertarian-minded Rand Paul, R-Ky., and 177 Republican House members.

"The scope and breadth of Iran’s nuclear buildout have made it impossible to verify any new deal that allows Iran to continue enriching uranium," the letter read. "The regime must give up any capacity for enrichment."

4TH ROUND OF US-IRAN TALKS ENDS AS TRUMP SET TO EMBARK ON HISTORIC MIDDLE EAST TOUR

The lawmakers praised Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during his first term and his administration’s "maximum pressure" campaign.

"We cannot afford another agreement that enables Iran to play for time, as the JCPOA did," the letter stated. "The Iranian regime should know that the administration has Congressional backing to ensure their ability to enrich uranium is permanently eliminated."

"You and your administration have therefore correctly drawn a red line against a deal that allows Iran to retain any enrichment capacity," the letter said. "As always, we stand ready to provide you and your administration whatever resources you need to advance American national security interests."

When asked last week if Iran could have a civil enrichment program if it did not produce weapons-grade material that could be used in a bomb, Trump said, "We haven’t made that decision yet."

However, more recently, Special Envoy to the MIddle East Steve Witkoff seemed to draw a red line against the prospect – a departure from previous comments.

GOP SENATORS: CONGRESS SHOULD VOTE ON TRUMP'S POTENTIAL IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

"An enrichment program can never exist in the state of Iran ever again," Witkoff said in an interview with Breitbart.

Last month, Witkoff suggested Iran may be allowed to enrich uranium to low levels.

"They do not need to enrich past 3.67 percent," Witkoff said. "In some circumstances, they’re at 60 percent. In other circumstances, 20 percent. That cannot be. And you do not need to run – as they claim – a civil nuclear programme where you’re enriching past 3.67 percent," he said on Fox News.

Such a demand could complicate talks with Tehran, which has repeatedly asserted its right to a civil nuclear program.

Iranian and U.S. officials ended talks in Oman over the weekend on a positive note, despite seemingly remaining at odds over the issue.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tuesday that talks had not delved into the matter yet, but Iran would be open to a temporary restriction on enrichment levels.

"For a limited period of time, we can accept a series of restrictions on the level and volume of enrichment," said Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, according to Tassim news agency."We have not yet gone into details about the level and volume of enrichment."

READ THE LETTER BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said Saturday that enriching uranium was "non-negotiable" in any sort of deal.

"If the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I state clearly that Iran will not back down from any of its rights," Aragchi said, according to state media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Iran continues negotiations in good faith, and if the goal of these talks is to ensure the non-acquisition of nuclear weapons, an agreement is possible. However, if the aim is to limit Iran’s nuclear rights, Iran will never retreat from its rights."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday added that calls to dismantle Tehran's nuclear facilities were "unacceptable," and, "Iran will not give up its peaceful nuclear rights under any circumstances and will not back down from its rights in the face of pressure."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.