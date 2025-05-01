Expand / Collapse search
Trump executive order will stand up presidential religious liberty commission

'No one should get between God and those seeking him,' Texas' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said at the event

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: President Trump leads America in prayer

The president signed an executive order to create a faith-based initiative at the White House aimed at protecting religious liberty.

President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order establishing a presidential commission on religious liberty

Trump unveiled plans for the new commission Thursday during a National Day of Prayer event at the White House and said it would be signed that day. 

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the chairman of the commission, Trump said. 

"The last administration attacked people of faith for four years," Patrick said in the Rose Garden at the White House Thursday. "There's a saying that no one should get between a doctor and a patient. I think we would say no one should get between God and a believer. No one should get between God and those seeking him."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 


 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

