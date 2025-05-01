Trump executive order will stand up presidential religious liberty commission

President Donald Trump is poised to sign an executive order establishing a presidential commission on religious liberty.

Trump unveiled plans for the new commission Thursday during a National Day of Prayer event at the White House and said it would be signed that day.



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will serve as the chairman of the commission, Trump said.

"The last administration attacked people of faith for four years," Patrick said in the Rose Garden at the White House Thursday. "There's a saying that no one should get between a doctor and a patient. I think we would say no one should get between God and a believer. No one should get between God and those seeking him."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



