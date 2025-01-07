Expand / Collapse search
Trump digs into Biden admin for selling off border wall at ‘five cents on the dollar’

Trump said the private retailer managing the border wall sales was “calling us, asking us to pay them 200 cents because it's a good deal because we can have it immediately."

President-elect Donald Trump renewed his criticisms of the Biden administration for selling off border wall materials at "five cents on the dollar," saying: "These people either hate our country or they’re stupid."

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump renewed his criticisms of the Biden administration for selling off border wall materials at "five cents on the dollar," saying: "These people either hate our country or they’re stupid."

He also slammed the private company managing the border wall sales for attempting to sell the materials back to his incoming administration at a significant upcharge.

"You know what they were doing. They were calling us up and saying: ‘We'll sell it back to you at 200 cents.’ In other words, double what we paid for it," he said. "So, they were going to buy it from this guy [President Joe Biden] for five cents on the dollar. They were making deals."

Unfinished border wall carted off years after Biden admin halts construction Video

The Biden administration has been auctioning off border wall parts since at least 2023, with parts listed for sale on auction marketplaces, after it abruptly shut down most border wall construction in 2021.

An official at the Department of Defense told Fox News Digital in December that the materials being sold through online auctions were already sold off by the federal government earlier in 2024, with a large percentage of the materials being sold to a government surplus retailer called Gov Planet.

Following a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton the Biden administration agreed to a court order to stop further wall material sales.

Speaking in December, Trump said the Biden administration’s border wall sales were "almost a criminal act" that would cost American taxpayers "hundreds of millions of dollars."

border wall unused materials

Piles of unused border fence sit at one of the border wall construction staging areas on the Johnson Ranch near Columbus, N.M., on Monday, April 12, 2021.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Trump said on Tuesday the private retailer was "calling us, asking us to pay them 200 cents because it's a good deal because we can have it immediately."

But to this, Trump said: "You know what ‘immediately’ is? Just leave it in place."

"Fortunately, we had a very smart judge that stopped it cold," he went on. "But think of it. They were selling the wall. That was exactly the wall that the Border Patrol wanted that was designed by them: steel, concrete, rebar… Everything was top of the line, very expensive. It would be double what we paid for it then, six years ago."

Trump at a part of the border wall

President Donald Trump tours a section of the border wall, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in San Luis, Ariz. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking of the Biden administration, Trump said: "These people either hate our country or they’re very stupid."

"They were selling the wall for five cents on the dollar and trying to resell it back to us for 200 cents, or less, but for 200 cents on the dollar." he said. "That deal is like all the other things that these people do." 

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

