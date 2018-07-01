Trump crashes wedding at Bedminster golf club

A bride and groom who got married Friday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, were in for an exciting surprise when a very big-name guest dropped by: the president himself.

Trump, who spent the weekend at his resort, unexpectedly "crashed" the wedding of Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz, TMZ reported.

The president, according to the outlet, shook hands with guests and posed for pictures.

Video shows partygoers shouting at Trump, "We love you!" as he told people in the crowd to "take care of" the bride and groom. He appeared to hug and kiss the bride on the cheek — to the excitement of guests — and shook the groom's hand.

TRUMP SURPRISES WEDDING GUESTS AT NEW JERSEY GOLF CLUB

Trump's surprise appearance wasn't his first time crashing a wedding at his Bedminster club during his tenure as commander-in-chief.

He made a brief appearance at the wedding reception of Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill in June 2017, where he also gave the bride a hug and kiss to commemorate the newlyweds' special day.