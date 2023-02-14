Trump camp reacts to Nikki Haley becoming first official opponent: 'Just another career politician'

The top pro-Trump super PAC acknowledged Tuesday former ambassador Nikki Haley's presidential campaign announcement, dismissing her as a "career politician."

Haley, who served as the US Ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday that she was seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

MAGA Inc. executive and former Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich released a statement on behalf of the super PAC mocking Haley and her presidential bid.

"Nikki Haley is just another career politician," Budowich said. "She started out as a Never Trumper before resigning to serve in the Trump admin. She then resigned early to go rake in money on corporate boards," Budowich wrote.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Haley touted her record as South Carolina's governor, while looking to the future and the needs of the country.

"It's time for a new generation of leadership," Haley stated — a remark that Budowich took issue with.

"Now, she’s telling us she represents a 'new generation.' Sure just looks like more of the same, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself," Budowich wrote.

After a formal announcement Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina, Haley hits the campaign trail first in New Hampshire and then Iowa, the two states that kick off the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

Political pundits had long viewed Haley as a potential GOP presidential contender, as she crisscrossed the country the past two years through her political group Stand for America, helping fellow Republicans running in the 2022 elections.

Haley’s travels brought her numerous times to Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada, which hold the first, second and fourth contests in the Republican presidential nominating calendar. Haley’s home state of South Carolina votes third in the GOP primary schedule.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.