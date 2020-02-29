Trump says Biden's South Carolina win should end 'Mini Mike Bloomberg’s joke of a campaign'

President Trump cited Joe Biden's South Carolina primary victory on Saturday to call for the end of Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign.

"Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign," he tweeted. "After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!

Bloomberg was not actually competing in South Carolina in any serious way -- he skipped the first four contests on the primary calendar in favor of plowing resources into the Super Tuesday states that vote next week. Still, Trump has been engaged in a war of words with his fellow New Yorker and used Biden's victory as the latest chance to taunt the former New York mayor -- whose campaign previously had suggested other candidates get out of the race in order to stop Bernie Sanders.

Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale also released a statement on the South Carolina results, expressing pity for whichever candidate is selected to face off against the president come November.

"Once again, President Trump is the clear winner because not one of these candidates has a chance at beating him in November. The President will be running on his solid record of achievement for all Americans and will wipe the floor with whichever Democrat is unlucky enough to emerge," the statement read.

He added, "The South Carolina results just prove what a hot mess the Democrat primaries are, as the field once again descends into chaos heading into Super Tuesday. We don’t know who the eventual nominee will be, but they are all the same, and their radical big government socialist policies will be on the Democrat ballot in November no matter what."

Biden, who was in a must-win situation to keep his White House hopes alive, is projected by Fox News to win South Carolina decisively, reflecting earlier polls that showed him with a commanding lead over Sen. Sanders, I-Vt.

Part of the former vice president's success was due to the strong support he picked up from African-American voters. Sanders remains in second place, ahead of billionaire Tom Steyer.

