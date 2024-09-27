Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump blames Harris amid data showing tens of thousands criminal migrants in US: 'Deliberately erased' border

Data released by immigration authorities reveals the number of illegals with convictions roaming the streets

Louis Casiano
Published
Former President Trump called the U.S. a "dumping ground" Friday, hours after newly released data revealed that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions are roaming American streets. 

The data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that, among those not in detention, there are 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges.

The figures include 62,231 people convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide. An additional 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions. 

ICE NON-DETAINED DOCKET EXPLODES TO 7.4M CASES

Trump speaks in Michigan

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Friday, in Walker, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"We're like a dumping ground," Trump told supporters during a campaign event in Walker, Michigan, on the same day Vice President Harris was scheduled to visit the southern border. "Non-citizens, convicted criminals from all over the world are right now at-large in the United States of America."

ICE blamed the figures on "sanctuary" cities, which refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement in deporting illegal immigrant criminals.

"ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations. However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities," the agency said.

‘POLITICAL STUNT': CRITICS DISMISS HARRIS' EXPECTED ARIZONA BORDER VISIT AS IMMIGRATION REMAINS TOP ISSUE

The Biden administration has come under fire for releasing many migrants into the U.S. interior, resulting in a sharp drop in deportations. 

Trump blamed Harris, who Republicans argue is weak on border security and who was slated to visit the southern border in Arizona on Friday, saying she ignored the problem despite migrant crime becoming a top issue among voters. 

"It's a killing machine, and they're killing people all over our country. And Kamala said, she said, 'oh, well, those people really don't kill like our criminals,'" Trump said. "No, no. These people make our criminals look like nice people. And I've been saying this from the beginning of the Harris Biden disaster."

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the border

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Harris smiles next to Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., as she departs for the U.S.-Mexico border from Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Friday. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP)

"Four years ago, Kamala Harris inherited the most secure border in U.S. history," he added. "And as borders are, she then set the all-time record for illegal immigration into our country. Every single year. And many of these people were stone-cold criminals and murderers. She willfully and deliberately erased her own nation's borders."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

