Trump blames Harris amid data showing tens of thousands criminal migrants in US: 'Deliberately erased' border

Former President Trump called the U.S. a "dumping ground" Friday, hours after newly released data revealed that tens of thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions are roaming American streets.

The data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that, among those not in detention, there are 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with pending criminal charges.

The figures include 62,231 people convicted of assault, 14,301 convicted of burglary, 56,533 with drug convictions and 13,099 convicted of homicide. An additional 2,521 have kidnapping convictions and 15,811 have sexual assault convictions.

"We're like a dumping ground," Trump told supporters during a campaign event in Walker, Michigan, on the same day Vice President Harris was scheduled to visit the southern border. "Non-citizens, convicted criminals from all over the world are right now at-large in the United States of America."

ICE blamed the figures on "sanctuary" cities, which refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement in deporting illegal immigrant criminals.

"ICE recognizes that some jurisdictions are concerned that cooperating with federal immigration officials will erode trust with immigrant communities and make it harder for local law enforcement to serve those populations. However, ‘sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victimize those same communities," the agency said.

The Biden administration has come under fire for releasing many migrants into the U.S. interior, resulting in a sharp drop in deportations.

Trump blamed Harris, who Republicans argue is weak on border security and who was slated to visit the southern border in Arizona on Friday, saying she ignored the problem despite migrant crime becoming a top issue among voters.

"It's a killing machine, and they're killing people all over our country. And Kamala said, she said, 'oh, well, those people really don't kill like our criminals,'" Trump said. "No, no. These people make our criminals look like nice people. And I've been saying this from the beginning of the Harris Biden disaster."

"Four years ago, Kamala Harris inherited the most secure border in U.S. history," he added. "And as borders are, she then set the all-time record for illegal immigration into our country. Every single year. And many of these people were stone-cold criminals and murderers. She willfully and deliberately erased her own nation's borders."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.