Trump, Biden ramp up personal attacks on campaign trail as Election Day looms

With less than two days until Election Day, President Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden honed in on more pointed, personal attacks on each other in the lead-up to one of the most divisive elections in U.S. history.

Speaking at a rally outside Detroit, Mich. Trump -- who's never shied away from attacking his rivals -- delivered an address filled with personal attacks against Biden.

“If Biden and Harris, the radical left, gain power, they will crash the economy, destroy your farms, and all of the things I got you, like the estate tax -- that's going to be ended,” Trump said.

It was a warning he reitereated later in the day during a rally in Hickory, N.C.

“Europe imposed draconian lockdowns and yet their cases are exploding, their deaths are surging and their economies are in ruins,” Trump said. “We had the smallest down and the largest up on the economy, by far. The European lockdowns are leading to more suffering, delayed medical care and financial devastation. A vote for Biden is a vote for lockdowns, layoffs, misery and getting rid of your Second Amendment.”

In a tweet, Trump also claimed that Biden had previously called young Black man “superpredators” — a term he did not use, although he used the term “predators” in a 1993 floor speech to describe criminals.

The president played a video featuring a slew of gaffes that Biden has made on the campaign trail, including seemingly mispronouncing the word health care as "badakathcare."

Trump also announced that he would hold a rally in Scranton, Pa., -- Biden's hometown -- on the eve of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump was not the only one getting personal.

During a drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Biden volleyed back, taking aim at Trump for his refusal to wear a mask during the the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has infected more than 9 million Americans, the most in the world, and killed close to 231,000 -- something Biden related directly to Trump not wearing a mask.

"Imagine where we'd be if this president just wore a mask instead of mocked it from the beginning, I can tell you this. And every major health expert agrees with me," he said. "And I can tell you this, we wouldn't have 9 million confirmed cases of COVID in this nation. We wouldn't have over 230,000 dead -- almost 9,000 here in Pennsylvania. We wouldn't be seeing those new record numbers of cases we're seeing every day now."

The rally was part of Biden's push into Pennsylvania, a state that Trump narrowly won in 2016, beating Hillary Clinton by less than 44,000 votes.

“He’s Putin’s puppy, that’s who he is,” Biden said during one of two campaign rallies in Philadelphia. “Donald Trump’s not strong, he’s weak. He commands virtually no respect on the international stage.”

He also drew a comparison between Trump and the coronvirus, saying that defeating one was crucial to defeating the other.

“The truth is, to beat the virus, we’ve first got to beat Donald Trump. He’s the virus,” he said.

A USA Today/Suffolk poll released Thursday shows Biden with a comfortable 8 percentage point lead nationally, but the race is tighter in the swing states the candidates need to reach 270 electoral votes.