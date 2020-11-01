Trump hits Biden on NAFTA support in Michigan, says he is bringing back auto industry jobs

President Trump attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden's record on the auto industry at a rally in Washington, Mich., hoping to win the state for a second time.

"Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, spent 47 years outsourcing your jobs, opening your borders and sacrificing American blood and treasure in endless foreign wars. Michigan lost half of its auto jobs thanks to Biden's NAFTA and China disasters," Trump said on Sunday. "Biden embraced the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have been a death sentence for your auto industry and your state. If it was OK with you, I canceled it. ... It never got off the ground for us."

Trump won Michigan by less than half a percent in 2016. His team is hoping that even if he doesn't sweep the Midwest or Rust Belt, Trump can hold onto Michigan and earn 270 or more electoral votes.

Trump touted the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, designed to bring auto manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., which he signed in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"Now we have the USMCA, which is great for you, and your companies won't believe it. Just kicked in," Trump said. "A vote for Biden is a vote to completely eradicate, I mean you will eviscerate your auto industry. It will be terrible. We worked very hard to bring it back."

Trump also repeated his claim that he talked to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, resulting in five auto companies coming to Michigan, a story that PolitiFact has rated as false.

Vice President Mike Pence touted General Motors' $150 million investment in the state during a visit to Flint, Mich., in October.

Biden is up by more than six points in Michigan, according to the latest polling average from RealClear Politics.

FOX Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.